Family of Faiz Ali shocked over tragic death

The older brother of Faiz Ali who was allegedly murdered in New Zealand says they still cannot believe that Faiz is no more.

Speaking to FBC News in Sabeto Nadi, Tashlim Ali says their whole family is still in a state of shock.

Ali says when he received the tragic news, he was speechless.

Article continues after advertisement

“Oh my brother, what can I express it was hard for us to hear that he was no more. The time my brother in law told me that you got to be strong we want to tell you something about Faiz Ali, I got to know that there’s something wrong and then suddenly he said he got murdered, I was just thinking how would I be able to tell my mother that he is no more.”

Ali says they were always in touch with his younger brother especially after the passing of their dad exactly a month ago.

“So we were doing his prayer and all that and then he was sending us the money as well to do our father’s prayer but we didn’t expect that we were going to do his funeral prayer and all of that at the same time with my father.”

He says their mother is in so much pain especially after losing our dad in January.

Ali had moved to NZ in 2014 and worked as a manager at the Crazy Price Mart in Christchurch.

He was constantly supporting his family back home.

The 33 year old before moving across, owned a hairdressing shop in Namaka and was a very well known person in Nadi.

He was described by many people as a respectful, friendly and humble person.

Faiz Ali attended Nadi Muslim College and was originally from Masimasi in Sabeto.

He is survived by his son and daughter who are aged 5 and 9 years.