Family living in fear following fatal accident

A family in Nasikasika, Korotari outside Labasa claims they are living in fear and have hired a security guard following a fatal accident several meters away from their home on Sunday evening.

48-year-old Choteh Lal says he is fearing for his life and that of his family after threats were allegedly made by the suspect in the fatal accident.

According to the family, the suspect and others, including the deceased were consuming alcohol at the Korotari River beside their home.

Article continues after advertisement

Lal claims he and his family attempted to cross the river in their vehicle at about 5pm, but were met with insults and threats from the suspect after they asked him to move his vehicle as it was blocking the road.

According to Lal, the suspect who was allegedly intoxicated drove off, threatening to return and ‘deal with them’ and allegedly claimed that police wouldn’t do anything about it.

Lal claims he and his family were confronted by the suspect and two men along a cane access road, and that the man in question rammed into their parked vehicle twice.

“When they collided with the van, I told my wife and daughters to get out of the vehicle. After that, the van reversed. The iTaukei man (deceased) threw a bottle at us and then picked up a rock. We tried running away. That was the second time they bumped our van. So when he (the suspect) reversed, he bumped the guy.”

According to Lal, the suspect reversed the vehicle at an angle, hitting the deceased who fell, and was allegedly run over by the same car.

Lal further claims, he and his brother 50-year-old Jawahir Lal had to jump into nearby bushes to save themselves when the suspect drove into their vehicle.

The family claims they are fearful as the suspect, has been released from hospital, but has not been arrested by police.

“This is a very hard time and if I had died, who would have looked after my kids? He had said that he would kill us, and he said he was not afraid of the police. My daughter is so scared that she is not going to school. My wife also got sick because of the stress.”

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms the suspect is yet to be questioned.

The deceased, identified as 49-year-old Jone Rusiate otherwise known as John Pelo died in hospital on Sunday night.

He was taken to hospital by police officers from the scene of the accident.