Family issues discussed at PALM consultation

Several key issues will be discussed at the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility reform’s stakeholder consultation underway in Nadi.

Speaking to those present, Minister for Employment Parveen Kumar says family issues tops the concerns, and they have been working on creating a solution for this.

“I have been receiving regular calls from members of the public and the media on ways and how can family members join their loved ones that are currently working in Australia or how do we manage family separation to reduce social issues both in Australia and at home.”

Minister for Employment Parveen Kumar. [Photo: Ministry of Employment]

Kumar also highlighted that another issue they are looking into is the current five weeks window from approval to depart the country.

He says the Ministry has been receiving a lot of backlash from employers when selected workers resign at the last minute or even depart without proper resignation, or handover of duties.

As at the end of last month, there are more than 29,000 PLS workers in Australia which is a significant increase over the past 12 months.