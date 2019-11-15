Family issues concern Methodist Church

The Methodist Church of Fiji has strengthened its position in trying to help address family issues faced by their members.

Church President Reverend Dr. Epineri Vakadewavosa told FBC News many concerns are regarding young people, unemployment, problems established by the impact of COVID-19, and many others.

Vakadewavosa says the long term issue of divorce is one issue they continue to tackle.

The President adds there have been many families shattered and, young ones are affected as a result.

“That has been a concern in the last few years until today, families that have been affected, our children, our young people are affected, the homes are affected and, we need that to be addressed, we must address it so that we can move forward better.”

He says the Church is reflecting on its work and what it can do to help in the situation.