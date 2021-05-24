Family in shock as their son was involved in freak accident

A Bua family is still reeling from shock after their son was seriously injured in a freak accident on Monday.

27-year-old Savenaca Ratu is on the brinks of losing both his legs after a pine tree fell on him in Lekutu Bua.

His father Aporosa Rageci says its been hard for the whole family and they are still trying to come to terms with what transpired.

Rageci says news of the incident reached home after 3pm.

For someone who has been logging for a long time, Rageci says he knows enough to understand that any logging accident injury either lands people in the ICU or Mortuary.

But when he was informed his son was alive but with serious injuries to both his legs, Rageci felt a small sense of relief.

The freak accident is alleged to have happened around 3pm at a pine plantation in Lekutu.

Ratu was felling pine trees when allegedly a tree which had fallen earlier slipped off another standing tree and whacked his legs.

Work colleague and cousin Ratu Meli Rumasakea was also felling trees about 100 meters away from Ratu.

After downing one tree, he heard cries of help from Ratu, who was now lying down on the ground.

Running to his aid, Ratu Meli says what he saw was gruesome, one leg crushed and the the heel of the foot of another almost dislodged from the leg.

Still evidently shocked, Ratu Meli says he tried to stop blood loss by tying his t-shirt around his cousins thigh, who was now writhing and crying out in pain.

After calling their driver, Ratu Meli carried Ratu to the vehicle and he was rushed to the Lekutu Health Center.

Ratu’s father Rageci says he couldn’t get himself to go see his eldest son at the Health Center on Monday evening.

The father of four says he hopes the company will do his son justice and compensate him for the injuries sustained.

Ratu Meli and Ratu both work for a local logger thats been felling tree for several weeks in Lekutu.

Logging by the Bua based company is now being halted.

Ratu is currently admitted at the Labasa Hospital and police investigation into the accident continues.