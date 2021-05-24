Home

News

Family hopes for a better future

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 16, 2021 5:25 am

Despite living in a makeshift tent for the past 21 years, a family of six in Naitonitoni beach road in Navua is living in hope that their situation will improve one day.

76-year-old Mateo Matavura and his wife have spent their entire life struggling on a piece of land that doesn’t even belong to them.

Despite living in this condition for over two decades, Matavura says he is happy with his family.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been staying here for 21 years. There is six of us. Three are kids and my son who is married.”

The family has been surviving on rainwater all these years.

Matavura says while he has struggled all his life, he dreams of having a better life for his children and grandchildren.

The family sells whatever little they produce on their farm to earn a living.

A group called Bula Frog Childrens’ Charity has been assisting the family with food packs and essentials for children.

