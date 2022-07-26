News

Family heartbroken following alleged murder

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 26, 2022 12:40 pm

[Photo Supplied]

The relatives of 46-year-old Suman Lata of Tomuka, Lautoka are in shock following her alleged murder yesterday afternoon.

A taxi driver, believed to be in his 40s, is currently being questioned in relation to the incident.

Police say the driver allegedly struck the victim with a cane knife, locked her inside her bedroom and set her double-storey flat on fire.

Lata’s relative, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims his aunt allegedly got caught up in a domestic dispute between the couple.

The family member told FBC News that the suspect forcefully entered his aunt’s house with a cane knife and started asking about the whereabouts of his wife.

He says the suspect’s wife was previously renting in one of the flats belonging to the deceased but had left a year ago.

He says his aunt was also looking after an elderly woman who managed to escape from the house safely.

The family member says he suspected that something was wrong and tried to enter the house, but was allegedly attacked by the man.

He adds a few seconds later, the house was fully engulfed and her aunt perished in the fire.

Lata is survived by only her daughter.

 

