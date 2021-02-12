Family friend recounts moment mother tries to save son

One of the witnesses of an early morning fatal blaze in Nadele, Sabeto in Nadi says he had to hold back Rital Rye, the mother of the 5-month-old boy as she tried to run into the burning house.

Mitieli Cagilaba who is a family friend says he noticed the fire around 12.30am and when he got to the scene, Rital and her husband Nilesh Rye were trying to rescue the three victims who were trapped inside.

According to Cagilaba, they broke the windows to try and reach the five-month-old in one of the rooms, but as soon as they breached the window, the boy’s father was badly injured as a piece of glass pierced his left arm.

Cagilaba adds they tried several times to rescue the three deceased but the heat was too intense. At this point, Rital tried to barge her way into the house, and he had to hold her back.

The 40-year-old says there was nothing they could do by this time, as the roof had already collapsed, and he had to tell the couple that if they tried to enter the house, they could get themselves killed.

The early morning fire at Lavanabalabala settlement claimed the lives of 92-year-old Baghwan Dean, his 87-year-old wife Aqlimam Bibj and five-month-old baby Rohan Rye.