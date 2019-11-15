Family escapes morning fire safely

A family of six including a one-year-old child is counting their lucky stars after escaping from their burning home safely.

The fire started at around 5am at Namara settlement in Khalsa Road.

The corrugated iron and timber house contained five bedrooms which were divided into two flats.

House owner Kiran Devi says they were sleeping in the house when one of their neighbours raised alarm.

Devi says by the time they woke up the fire had already spread throughout the house.

She says they were not able to save anything.

Devi and her daughter sustained minor injuries.

Her daughter Anishma Lal says her mother woke her up when she saw the fire.

Lal says she quickly got hold of her one-year-old son and ran out of the house.

She slightly burnt her hair while dashing out.

It is still not clear how the fire started.

The National Fire Authority and Police have started their investigation.