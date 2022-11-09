Family disputes make children leave home: Police

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force has identified a trend whereby children as young as 14 tend to run away from home.

The Force says as their community policing officers are visiting schools, they are speaking to students about the importance of communication.

It says children tend to leave after they were not happy with something that transpired at home, or after a disagreement with another family member, most often with a parent or guardian.

Article continues after advertisement

The officers have also urged parents and guardians to talk to their children about the consequences such actions have, not only it creates unnecessary anxiety for their families but also in policing efforts directed toward search efforts.

The Fiji Police say children need guidance in their young lives, and this can only be done by working together.