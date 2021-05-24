Family charged with murder

A family of five have been charged with the murder of a 29-year-old Eneri Ali who was found unconscious in Navakai, Nadi last Sunday.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the five charged are a husband and wife together with their three sons.

They are expected to be produced in court.

According to Police, they were responding to a report of a fight and when they arrived at the scene, Ali was found motionless with visible injuries.

The tragic incident happened around 9pm.

Speaking to FBC News earlier, his brother Afzal Khan says, Eneri Ali also known to many as Henry was at his in-law’s place when the incident happened.

Khan says his brother wanted to see his six-month-old baby when an altercation started.