Family celebrates son’s achievement this valentine

This Valentine’s Day marks a special new beginning for a couple who’s been married for over 18-years celebrating more than just family love, but the success of their eldest son as well.

The couple who resides in Raiwai made Valentine’s day a family affair this year despite their father losing his job due to medical reasons.

The family head, Pio Nikolau who is partially blind is grateful for his son’s achievement.

Nikolau’s son Yana Cokanasiga set a new record for Ratu Sukuna Memorial School in the Year 13 Examination.

Cokanasiga says his parents love and constant nurturing is what inspired him over the years.

“I’m looking forward to doing Bachelor of Engineering at USP and I’m looking forward to my NTS scholarships.”

Cokanasiga adds he admired the love his parents shared, and despite his father being partially blind he made sure to fulfil their needs before he lost his job.

“They are currently very proud of me. They are happy that at least I moved on a step further from here continuing on my journey to achieve the best of my ability.”

With so little to live on, Cokanasiga’s dad Pio Nawaikula says this valentine was special as it has brought their family together.

“Valentine is about sharing your love and I think we did that today. We share things that we have even though it’s not much we give it in a grateful heart.”

Since 2018 the Nikolau family have had to struggle when their family man was laid off from work.

Cokanasiga’s dad says his son’s achievement is a testimony that nothing is impossible if there is willingness.