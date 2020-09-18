Family celebrates Father’s Day despite trying times

It will be a different Father’s Day for most families as many are still struggling with the effects of the pandemic.

For the Nayacakalou family, they’ve brushed aside the hardships to make this day a memorable one as it is a double celebration for their father, Atama Nayacakalou.

The extended family gathered at Muanivatu Settlement in Suva today to celebrate the life of their father, uncle, grandfather, and father-in-law who turned 55.

Article continues after advertisement

The father of six says during these trying times financial burden is not an issue as long as he has his family members around.

“I believe family time is important and I am happy that I have reached another milestone in my life, during these hard times as long as we got each other, then that is all that matters.”

His wife Litia Nayacakalou says they are not only celebrating Father’s Day for her husband but all the men in the family.

She says they are still aware of the restrictions in place and have ensured that the number of family members is limited.

“Although we expect all our family members to come and celebrate with us today, we are still ensuring that we have a decent number present here today just to stay in line with the COVID restrictions.”

The family celebrated with a small devotion and a lovo spread with a range of Fijian dishes.