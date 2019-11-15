Home

Family appreciates the little things during Christmas

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 25, 2020 1:27 pm

Christmas for one family in Newtown, Nasinu is a day to appreciate the little things in life – good health, the company of loved ones and spiritual wellbeing.

Sakeo Moce, his wife and grandchild have only a frozen chicken and a heap of Cassava for their Christmas meal, but they are still grateful.

Moce had been saving money to ensure he could at least buy a chicken today so that his family doesn’t feel left out.

“We don’t have much this Christmas. My wife has been bed ridden for months and I’ve been working tirelessly to earn and look after her. This Christmas I just brought a number 13 chicken and a heap of cassava. I can’t afford anything fancy even for my grandchild who is currently living with us. I can see families doing a Lovo for Christmas lunch but I am grateful for the breath of life, to live another day.”

Moce has been the sole bread winner and care giver of his sick wife. His faith lies in prayers and fasting.

“I don’t have a lot of money but I have managed to save and buy a chicken for today. We don’t normally have chicken everyday so we count this day as a blessing. We woke up as a family and thanked the Lord for his protection and guidance through the year. It’s been a difficult year but I am happy with what I have.”

The 64-year-old, originally from Tailevu is also thankful to people in his community for sharing the festive spirit.

“The neighbours have been so generous. They gave us pie and cake this morning. They have also promised to provide us with lunch. But I will do my own cooking and even though it’s little, I will share too. Because that’s what Christmas is all about. My wife and I might not have a lot but what matters the most is Love in these struggling times.”

With life at its most difficult point for Sakeo, he’s decided to take his wife and grandchild back to his village next year.

 

