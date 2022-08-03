Family and personal image not the same: Dr Lal

Former chief executive of Pacific TAFE Dr Hasmukh Lal.

The former chief executive of Pacific TAFE Dr Hasmukh Lal says he was not aware that he was terminated by the University of the South Pacific until he was stopped by security officers on 23rd May 2020.

Dr Lal continues to give evidence in the Employment Relations Court.

Dr Lal says he was not at work on 21st and 22nd of May 2020 and went to cover the two days of work on the 23rd.

He says he was stopped by a security officer from entering the USP premises and says following this he called his lawyer.

Dr Lal says his letter of termination was sent to his lawyer after hours on Friday 22nd May at 7.47pm.

He says he called the pro-chancellor seeking protection and then went to his lawyer where he wrote a letter of complaint against the Vice-Chancellor in the way he was dismissed by USP.

Dr Lal claims he was victimized and that there was a procedural failure while dismissing him.

He says he felt grossly humiliated when he was told that he could not enter USP and says he never imagined that something like this could happen to him.

He says at the age of 38 he was a successful CEO, and the achievements of Pacific TAFE was at the expense of his family time.

He says a lot of accusations were directed at him following his termination and a particular media organization published a running commentary against him.

Dr Lal also broke down in court saying that his son who was in year one was told by friends and relatives that his father was fired from work.

He says there were numerous postings about him on social media with hateful and abusive comments.

Dr Lal also highlighted the employment law saying that it clearly states that if a staff is terminated than he should not be humiliated .

Dr Lal alleges that USP Vice chancellor had openly sent an invitation for the staff to come and see the allegation letter and the allegations against him.

He says he lost respect within his professional network, and he lost social respect.

The trial continues.