Families urged to respect COVID protocols at mortuary

The Ministry of Health is pleading with people to respect protocols when collecting bodies of loved ones from the Suva Mortuary.

There are funerals daily along the Lami-Nausori corridor as COVID-19 related deaths continue.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says people need to be careful as nothing could be worse than contracting the virus while farewelling a loved one.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says people need not come close to the mortuary and must wait for clearance before they collect the bodies of their loved ones who have succumbed to COVID-19.

“We have to park down the street, then we have to give to the police the name of the loved ones we are coming to pick up, and once they approved then one can come up to the mortuary to retrieve their loved one.”

The Suva mortuary has been identified as a high-risk area where anyone can transmit the virus, making it vital for safety measures to be followed.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says with the help of police, protocols have been implemented to keep grieving families away from the hospital red zone.

“The police have helped us a lot by ensuring that they can cordon off certain areas whenever people are coming in to get their loved ones for burial purposes.”

A team has also been set up to ensure there is enough space at the Suva Mortuary.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard