Families of road fatality victims urged to contact ACCF

The Accident Compensation Commission has raised concern on the motor vehicle accident which claimed the lives of two women.

The accident happened along Queens Road near Naimelimeli, Navua on Tuesday.

The Commission is urging victims of the accident, or their families to contact ACCF in respect of their entitlements.

Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says ACCF is concerned with the possibility that the accident occurred as a result of the 20- year- old driver allegedly overtaking a number of vehicles at one time, and colliding into an oncoming vehicle.

“I think planning your journey is really important if you give yourself extra time to get where you are going that you won’t get frustrated when you behind slow drivers but a lot of it is about driver attitude and this particular incident is one of those examples.”

The two women who died in the road accident on Tuesday were passengers in separate vehicles that were involved in a head-on collision.

The first victim in her 60’s was traveling with three others and returning to Suva when their vehicle was hit by a car that the second victim, a woman in her 40s was traveling in.

The woman in her 60s died at the scene of the accident while the second victim passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

The remaining passengers and drivers remain admitted at the Navua Hospital while investigation continue.

The national road death toll currently stands at 33 compared to 50 for the same period last year.