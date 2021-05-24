Families of fatal road accidents eligible for compensation

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji confirms it will assist families who recently lost loved ones to the horrific Wainiyabia accident and also the accident near Naboro over the weekend.

Six people died from the separate accidents while there were others badly injured.

Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says the families of those who died are entitled to compensation as he asks people to be compliant with road rules to avoid loss of lives.

“To the families who have lost loved ones and to those who have been seriously injured in that accident please reach out to the ACCF, we are there to assist, they don’t have to see a lawyer or to anyone, just reach out to us, the team will help them through, we will assist them in filling in the form and other things required.”

Akbar says those injured are also entitled to compensation.

He says initial reports have suggested that these accidents are due to speeding.

The ACCF Board has to date paid more than $23 million in compensation to victims and families of victims of motor vehicle, employment, and school accidents.