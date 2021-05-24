Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|
Full Coverage

News

Families of fatal road accidents eligible for compensation

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 8, 2021 11:28 am

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji confirms it will assist families who recently lost loved ones to the horrific Wainiyabia accident and also the accident near Naboro over the weekend.

Six people died from the separate accidents while there were others badly injured.

Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says the families of those who died are entitled to compensation as he asks people to be compliant with road rules to avoid loss of lives.

Article continues after advertisement

“To the families who have lost loved ones and to those who have been seriously injured in that accident please reach out to the ACCF, we are there to assist, they don’t have to see a lawyer or to anyone, just reach out to us, the team will help them through, we will assist them in filling in the form and other things required.”

Akbar says those injured are also entitled to compensation.

He says initial reports have suggested that these accidents are due to speeding.

The ACCF Board has to date paid more than $23 million in compensation to victims and families of victims of motor vehicle, employment, and school accidents.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.