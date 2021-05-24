Home

News

Families living on Vakavanua agreement

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 13, 2021 5:25 am
Speaking during the AG’s conference over the weekend, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.[Source: Fijian Government]

A lot of families around the country do not have proper leases as they are living “Vakavanua” agreement.

Speaking during the AG’s conference over the weekend, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that some of these tenants have been living under this agreement for more than 30 years and are paying $30 to $50 a month.

Sayed-Khaiyum says due to no proper paperwork, these kinds of agreements are illegal.

“Sometimes when there is a need they will ask them for more. When there is a wedding or whatever it is, what happens to their rights and if you look at it, there is a whole systemic issue because you wouldn’t get funding from a bank if you live on a Vakavanua arrangement.”

Sayed-Khaiyum is therefore requesting landowners to subdivide their land and provide proper leases.

“One lady whose land we developed in Sawani, we just about to finish it. In fact, we are just about to climate-proof the subdivision. There were plans to have cables put on top – now it’s being put on the ground. So she can easily sell those lots for at least $120,000 – $150,000 minimum, 30 lots not bad. All the money goes to her but the tenants get a 99 year lease.”

He says in this way, both the buyers and the landowners benefit.

The Attorney General says this is one area, the law has not dealt with.

 

