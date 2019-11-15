Families lament falling victim to land scam

More than 10 people fell victim to a land scam at River Road Settlement in Narere.

Committee President Leone Roko says thousands of dollars were paid by residents in the belief that they would secure leases over their informal homes.

Roko says all these surfaced after a meeting with the Housing Minister Premila Kumar.

“We had a meeting with the Minister and she has clearly stated that there will be no more construction of new houses in River Road, some of those that have given their money was very much concern with it because they have given money, so we later found out that it was a scam.”

River Road resident Rakesh Chand says they were given an approval letter after paying $150 last three months and are still waiting ever since.



[River Road resident Rakesh Chand]

“One lady and a man came home, they came in a government vehicle, and they asked us to give them money so that they can find land for us to build the house. We have given the money and we are still waiting, the land they promised was a reserve land. We gave $150, the man even told us to buy our house material, be bought almost $3000 materials, this was the last three months and they gave us this approval letter.”

Another resident paid four hundred dollars and was told to build his house in Nausori.

Investigations by FICAC reveal that fees ranging from $150 to $5,000 have been paid by unsuspecting victims of this scam.