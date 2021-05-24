Families in Yasawa reunited

Some families in the Nacula district in Yasawa were reunited after more than four months apart due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Turtle Island Resort safely repatriated 12 children and 18 adults back to their villages after being stranded on Viti Levu.

This was a partnership between the resort, Commissioner West and his team, along with the Ministry of Health.

Article continues after advertisement

The children and adults were safely quarantined in a government-approved facility in Lautoka for over two weeks before being repatriated back to their homes.

The Turtle Island’s Head Chef and his wife joined the quarantine group to manage catering as well.

Resort Managing, Director, Richard Evanson Jr says he will remain in contact with the MOH and Commissioner West to see how they can assist in possible future repatriations.