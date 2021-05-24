Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Not wearing mask can lead to imprisonment|Community members create awareness|COVID deaths slowly increasing in the Central Division|More than 600 COVID cases and six deaths recorded|People with severe COVID symptoms urged to seek medical help|Delta variant resists antibodies says WHO|Vaccination numbers continue to gradually increase|Vaccination drive-through gains support as COVID cases rise|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|PM expresses disappointment, says no lockdown|More arrests made for failing to wear masks|AUSMAT team continues to assist MoH|Health Center closed for decontamination|Hundreds take advantage of drive-through vaccination|Three unvaccinated Fijians die from COVID-19|COVID cases still in the triple digits|Fijians urged to take action|Restricted movement into Labasa Hospital|Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated|Vaccination drive-through begins at Albert Park|Fijians seek counselling services|Space made at CWM Hospital Mortuary|Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals undergo decontamination|Decontamination underway in Capital City|Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program|
Full Coverage

News

Families in isolation receive household packs

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 7, 2021 10:50 am

A total of 209 household packs have been distributed by the Government to Fijians who are in home isolation yesterday.

These include those living in Lami- Suva-Nasinu and Nausori areas as well as families in PRB Natokowaqa Housing, Lautoka.

There are around 120 families in the cordoned area in Natokowaqa.

Article continues after advertisement

An urgent request by 11 families who have been in isolation for more than 10 days was also fulfilled by the team.

The Ministry of Economy Data Entry Team together with the Fiji Police Force completed the data verification yesterday morning after which round one of the food ration distribution started in the afternoon.

The team is continuing with the electronic registration of household information and their needs.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.