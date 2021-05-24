Families in isolation receive household packs

A total of 209 household packs have been distributed by the Government to Fijians who are in home isolation yesterday.

These include those living in Lami- Suva-Nasinu and Nausori areas as well as families in PRB Natokowaqa Housing, Lautoka.

There are around 120 families in the cordoned area in Natokowaqa.

An urgent request by 11 families who have been in isolation for more than 10 days was also fulfilled by the team.

The Ministry of Economy Data Entry Team together with the Fiji Police Force completed the data verification yesterday morning after which round one of the food ration distribution started in the afternoon.

The team is continuing with the electronic registration of household information and their needs.