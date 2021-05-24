Families in Bila settlement preparing to move

A few families from Bila settlement in Nadi are preparing to move to an evacuation center soon as their area is prone to flooding.

A total of eight houses are located along the Nadi River Bank.

Resident, Anaisi Naiqera says they have been preparing since yesterday as the forecast indicates more rain.

Anaisi Naiqera

Naiqera says a few families who live at the lower end of the area have already moved to the evacuation center.

She says they are just packing a few more items and plan to leave before nightfall.