News

Families in Bila settlement preparing to move

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 9, 2022 11:30 am

A few families from Bila settlement in Nadi are preparing to move to an evacuation center soon as their area is prone to flooding.

A total of eight houses are located along the Nadi River Bank.

Resident, Anaisi Naiqera says they have been preparing since yesterday as the forecast indicates more rain.

Article continues after advertisement


Anaisi Naiqera

Naiqera says a few families who live at the lower end of the area have already moved to the evacuation center.

She says they are just packing a few more items and plan to leave before nightfall.

