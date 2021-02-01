Families grateful to spend Easter long weekend together

Fijians from all backgrounds were out enjoying the beginning of the long weekend.

Some spent the day in church or at the park while others, headed to the beach.

It was the first huge public outing in a year because Fiji was in the midst of a lock down this time last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Being able to enjoy a day out in the Capital with her children, was a welcome change for Viva Takala who says living with the fear of COVID-19 hasn’t been easy.

“This time last year, we were confined to our homes and reluctant to move around because of the fear of COVID-19. Things have improved so much since then, we are able to come out and enjoy a day at the beach.”

Pastor Pio Nakesu says it is commendable that authorities are able to keep Fiji COVID contained allowing families to spend some much needed time together.

“We are grateful, we are grateful to God for the people in authority, the medical people and everybody that is working hard to take us to where we are today. So, what we are doing today is celebrating the victory that we have so far. When we see more clearly when we get further down the line, if there is more freedom then we will celebrate then, but for now we’ll enjoy what we have this year as compared to last year.”

For Tamavua resident, Olivia Nakesu, last Easter was a time many felt disconnected and spending the day with her children is all she needs.

“This year, like everything is sort of back to normal, like everyone is kind of desperate to get out and do things together. Like any chance that they get, they do it.”

For most families, this long weekend is a time to reunite with family after spending last Easter away from loved ones.