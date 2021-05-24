Families enjoy a day at the park

People took advantage of the sunny weather today to relax with family and friends.

Many picnic spots across the central division were full as people made the most of the public holiday before to spend quality time with their loved ones, especially children who will soon be returning to school.

Polo Nieli brought her children down to My Suva Park to enjoy the sun, fun, and scenery.

“We’re just here for a small picnic and to get our kids to swim so they have a good time before going back to school”

Volleyball nets were erected, mats spread, and some even took the time to travel to nearby islands, determined to enjoy the day with family and friends.

Sofaia Paula says she took their family on a day out to take their minds away from thinking about the pandemic and spend more time with their family.

“This virus is very unpredictable we don’t know how long it will last”

These picnic-goers say it is a double celebration as they usher in the new year and get their children relaxed before they go back to school.