Families benefit under First Home Ownership initiative

Thirty-six million dollars has been paid to 3,400 households under the First Home Buyers scheme.

The Ministry of Housing continues to receive applications under the initiative, which was launched in 2014 to increase the rate of homeownership.

Minister for Housing Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says more than 400 Fijians have been assisted in buying or building their own homes.

“A total of 433 Fijian households benefited from the First Home Grant, the total Government investment of $7.5 million dollars.”

He adds that four million dollars were allocated in the 2021–2022 budget, but demand was much higher.

“The total allocation has been paid out. The demand has been so high. In fact with an additional $400,000 vired to the program from the first land home program. A total of 231 Fijian families have benefitted in the current year, the total payout to date is $4.35 million.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says 47 percent of applicants who have received the grant are from the western division, totaling $2.1 million.