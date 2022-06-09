False signatures lead to illegal extraction of gravel and sand

The Ministry of Lands is tightening its processes in terms of verifying the signatures of customary fishing rights owners.

The Auditor-General has made recommendations for the Lands Ministry to liaise with the I Taukei Affairs Board as they are responsible for the provincial council in ensuring that the signatures of the fishing rights owners are appropriately witnessed at the Fishing Rights Owners Meeting.

The OAG says there have been instances of signature falsification.

Lands Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga while making a submission before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, confirmed that there have been instances of forgery and they are tightening their processes.

She adds they are also verifying the signatures when applications are put in place to obtain a license for gravel or sand extraction.

“It comes back to what we have alluded to in self-regulation, the responsibility by the customary fishing rights owners. if they are aware of the impact of the decision in agreeing that the river gravel and river sand is extracted they will also be honest in giving their signatures or not giving their signatures and not forging. “

Dr Taga says they are empowering customary fishing rights holders to access the license and realize the economic benefit.

She says they have had instances where a stop-work order has been issued for illegal extraction, but the customary fishing rights holders give access to operators to access the rivers.