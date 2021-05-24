Falling tree branch kills market vendor

A market vendor has died after a tree branch fell on her outside the Suva Municipal Market.
Her death has been confirmed by Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro.
The woman was one of two vendors rushed to the CWM hospital after sustaining injuries.
Suva City Council workers and Police are at the scene.
