Fallen tree blocks entry into Navoci Village

A fallen tree has blocked access into Navoci village in Nadi from the Matintar side.

The road is a link to Nadi Town for people travelling through Namaka and Matintar.

According to the villagers, the tree had fallen early this morning however it did not damage any houses.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News has also been informed that the relevant authorities have been advised.

Shops in Nadi Town are also all closed with Police patrolling the area as well.

A number of residents around Nadi can also been seen securing their homes and strong winds hit the town.