Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
1,778 people in evacuation centres|TC Harold passes near Kadavu|Restriction of Movement on Viti Levu to remain until 8pm|85 evacuation centres activated across Fiji|More than 100 people sheltering at LDS church|Fallen trees and crop damage in Bua|People found loitering will be arrested: Qiliho|Suva CBD quietens down amid COVID-19 and TC Harold|Families in Wailoaloa awakened by storm surges|Stay indoors, do not take risks: PM Bainimarama|All of Viti Levu on restricted movement|Winds start to pick up in Lau|Australia pledges $350k for relief efforts|Significant damage to EFL power lines|Evacuation centres activated in the North|25 evacuation centers activated|Savusavu flooded, town closed|Vusuya not spared by tornado|Family’s years of sacrifice gone in three minutes|Kiobo villagers take shelter at Kubulau District School|Part of Ba town is flooded|Wairiki Crossing under water|Avoid W&G Friendship Plaza|Suva vendors told to pack their produce and evacuate|Seven families take shelter at school in Navua|
Full Coverage

News

Fallen tree blocks entry into Navoci Village

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 8, 2020 10:14 am
A fallen tree has blocked access into Navoci village in Nadi from the Matintar side.

A fallen tree has blocked access into Navoci village in Nadi from the Matintar side.

The road is a link to Nadi Town for people travelling through Namaka and Matintar.

According to the villagers, the tree had fallen early this morning however it did not damage any houses.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News has also been informed that the relevant authorities have been advised.

Shops in Nadi Town are also all closed with Police patrolling the area as well.

A number of residents around Nadi can also been seen securing their homes and strong winds hit the town.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.