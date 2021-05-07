Fake officer gets seven in trouble

Actions of a civilian has landed seven Police officers including their immediate supervisor in trouble.

This as the seven have been sent on leave pending an internal investigation in relation to the impersonation case at the Raiwaqa Police Station.

The man impersonated a cop and worked at the station for three weeks.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says the incident has brought the laxity of a few middle managers to the forefront.

He has taken responsibility for the incident saying that the matter will be dealt with through our internal disciplinary measures.

He says they are working on further strengthening their internal processes and procedures to avoid a repeat of what transpired.

Tudravu says this incident has put a dent on public confidence and people’s trust in their ability to effectively carry out duties.

The Police head is assuring all Fijians that disciplinary measures will be taken against those who failed to conduct their duties and allowed the unfortunate incident to happen under their watch.