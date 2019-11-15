Fake agents target university students

University students are being warned against falling victims to people pretending to be real estate agents or caretakers, taking security deposits for properties they don’t own nor authorized to lease out.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says these individuals are trying to dupe university students.

In one case, a group of regional students paid $3,600 as deposit but weren’t provided housing as promised.

The Council later found the agent was neither appointed by the landlord nor held a valid real estate agent’s license.

In another case, a student paid deposit to the caretaker of a property only to later find out that the flat in question was already leased to someone else.

Shandil says students should verify whether the agents they deal with have a valid license by checking the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board listing on their website.

With tertiary institutions now resuming services as normal, many students will be looking for accommodation and the Council says those who feel they have been scammed must contact them to lodge a complaint.