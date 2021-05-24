Faith-based organization celebrates women

The Central Suva Arya Mahila Mandal celebrated International Women’s Day yesterday with the Minister for Education, Premila Kumar.

During the celebration, Kumar paid her respects to Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji for recognizing women through a well-organized celebration.

APS is a faith-based organization that makes a difference in the community through its strong culture and values, and yesterday’s event was a testimony to this.

The Minister is confident that many other community and faith-based organizations will rise to acknowledge, empower, and protect our women.