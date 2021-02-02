Home

TC ANA
Facebook joins online safety campaign

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 5, 2021 5:40 am
Social media giant Facebook has partnered with Save the Children Fiji to educate young Fijians online safety.

The campaign was launched yesterday and includes tailor-made public awareness messages showing the dangers and the best use of the internet.

Online Safety Commissioner Anne Dunn-Baleilevuka says Facebook complaints are hard to redress since the company has no presence in Fiji.

“There aren’t any Facebook employees in Suva yet almost every Fijians is on Facebook. The Commission receives troubling reports almost every day and the existing tools at our disposal make it difficult to ensure that that social media users are protected.”

Minister for Children Mereseini Vuniwaqa says children are exposed to adult content and even violent pornography if parents don’t monitor their use of the internet.

“Check children’s internet surfing history frequently and consistently. Go a step further and search for solutions to filter what our children can access on the internet.”

Facebook is the most widely used social media platform in Fiji.

