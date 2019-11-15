Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar charged

Former Computer teacher and Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar has been charged.

Kumar has been charged with six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

The self-proclaimed Facebook publisher posted numerous videos attacking National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua’s character, claiming to have a pornographic video of her.

Article continues after advertisement

The disgraced computer science teacher in another Facebook post claims that it was NFP Leader Biman Prasad who gave him an explicit video of Qereqeretabua because he felt threatened by her popularity.

Kumar claims to have told the Criminal Investigations Department that Professor Biman paid him around $9000 and offered other benefits such as food vouchers and recharge for his mobile phone.

Kumar also alleges that the NFP Leader offered him around $75, 000 to upload the video on Facebook.

However, Kumar’s allegations were unsubstantiated.

The NFP Leader then lodged another police complaint against Kumar.

Prasad had said that the self-proclaimed Facebook publisher asked the NFP to withdraw their police complaint claiming that he was being used by other people.

He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.