Facebook announces new political ad policy

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem is eager to see how the new Facebook policy on political advertisements will be implemented.

This comes after Facebook publicized a new set of guidelines, in which people outside of Fiji cannot run political advertisements on the social media app.

“What political parties need to do in Fiji is have their (Facebook) pages verified so that Facebook knows this is an official party page. As you know, in 2018, there was a lot of hesitation by parties to inform the Fijian Elections Office what is their real Facebook page, and this gave us problems in terms of implementing the blackout period.”

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says under the new Facebook guidelines, all political advertisers who want to run electoral or political advertisements in Fiji must have their ads run by a person who has confirmed their identity and is authorized in the country.