FA to extend carbon emission project to other airports

Ariel shot of the Nadi International Airport. [File]

The Nadi International Airport’s gradual offsetting of its carbon emissions is expected to be extended to other airports in Fiji.

Airports in Nausori and in the Northern Division will gradually undergo eco-friendly modernization and switch to renewable energy.

Fiji Airports Limited Risk and Safety Manager, Sunia Korosigasiga says they are also planning on extending this to other airports from next year.

“We are currently doing the groundwork. Our team has done the necessary awareness to get the team to understand the necessary requirements, and the required contributions, to the program so we want to, which we are starting now to collect the required data so we know what the emission sources are based on our experiences in Nadi so that should be easy for us to roll it out other airports as well.”

Asked about the cost of the projects, Korosigasiga says he is not able to reveal the cost at this stage.

This is an outcome of the commitments made by the air transport industry to the international treaty – the Paris Agreement.

Fiji Airports Limited aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.