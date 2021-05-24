Home

Eyewitnesses claim arson in bridge fire

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
October 25, 2021 4:25 pm

Eyewitnesses are claiming that someone set the Waidamudamu Bridge in Korotari, Labasa on fire this morning.

Korotari Advisory Councilor, Navin Kumar, says he received a call around 5.30 am informing him that the bridge was burning.

When he reached the bridge he could see tyres burning in two places.

After police were informed, Kumar says he started sending out messages and calls for members of the public who use that road to find an alternative route to town.

Two other witnesses who wish to remain anonymous say when they saw the tyres burning on the bridge, they knew it was not accidental.

When FBC News arrived at the scene this morning, the fire had been put out by the Labasa firefighters and the remnants of the tyres were still evident on the bridge.

Police forensics and NFA were also on-site conducting their investigation.

Police have yet to respond to our query.

Fiji Roads Authority contractors are also on-site conduction repair works to the bridge.

