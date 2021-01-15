Eye diseases becoming common in informal settlements

Squatter settlements in urban areas are now being considered hot spots for various eye diseases such as trachoma.

An extensive survey by Project Heaven Trust indicates the disease which has been common in rural Fiji has emerged in urban areas due to a population drift.

Trust, General Manager, Dr Kitione Rawalai, says the main cause of Trachoma is inadequate water supply, poor sanitation and hygiene in squatter settlements.

“Sharing beddings and towels, these are the things that cause and transmit trachoma. And it’s in five stages.”

The trust is collaborating with stakeholders to create awareness around eye diseases among women and children.