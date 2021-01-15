Eye care critical at an early age says NGO

Project Heaven Trust believes teachers play a critical role in the health and well-being of a student.

General Manager Dr Kitione Rawalai says they’ve been working with the Education Ministry visiting almost every school conducting awareness, and sight and hearing tests.

Dr Rawalai adds they also show teachers how to prevent the risk of a student contracting trachoma.

“We commend the teachers. Because one of the preventative steps that we do is to train the teachers in the early identification of trachoma and other diseases.”

He says they’re working around the clock to ensure there are no outbreak of trachoma during this cyclone season.

The NGO has mobilized resources to hot spots to ensure Fijians take better care of their health.

Dr Rawalai also highlighted simple steps like living in a clean and safe environment can prevent the risk of contracting trachoma.