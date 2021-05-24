Home

Extreme weather events will continue

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 15, 2021 6:30 am

The World Meteorological Organization has warned that coastal risks will continue to escalate as a result of climate change.

Deputy Secretary-General Doctor Elena Manaenkova told FBC News that Island States should continue to brace themselves for extreme weather events.

Dr Manaenkova says a recent Pacific report reveals that the last glacier in Indonesia will be gone in a year, never to return.

“Sea-level will continue in any temperature regime in any scenario so those affected should start preparing immediately now. Especially islands and especially coastal areas”

Pacific Climate Activist James Bhagwan says that vulnerable nations like ours are up against an ordeal that has proven hard to defeat.

“We are fighting against a monster, a monster that is powered by fossil fuels, a monster that has amazing resources, well beyond what we have but in the Pacific, we stand up for what is right- we stand up for the lives of our people.”

The Glasgow Climate Pact although ambitious with its outcomes will not be able to solve the coastal threats that pacific island countries face on a day to day basis.

 

