Extraction companies urged to be compliant

The Environment Ministry has issued a stern warning to extraction companies to abide by the laws while undertaking extraction works.

This follows allegations that some companies are not complying with the agreement made upon license issuance and are doing illegal extraction works.

Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says they have officers who will be inspecting work sites to ensure that all companies undertaking ground works are compliant and does not over-exploit the land and its natural resources.

“The companies that is extracting illegally, we just warn them, of you do not have the right license, then you will be taken to task and we will come after you.”

Wycliffe is also pleading for the support of the public to report illegal extraction works to the Environment Ministry.