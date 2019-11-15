Extra special day for Nabukavesi Dad

It’s an extra special day for some fathers as they welcomed their newborn on Father’s Day.

For Vereto Natovi, during this difficult time, the birth of his child has reminded him to be strong for his family.

The Nabukavesi native was a worker at a hotel in Nadi and has been unemployed since the pandemic hit.

Natovi shared how his first child had been admitted to the hospital just a few days before his wife went into labor, but despite the challenges, he knows there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Ever since I have stopped working I have gone back to the village and it is the only way I can provide for my family. Now that I have a newborn child, I understand the responsibilities that I will have to shoulder moving forward.”

Natovi says it is the best father’s day after his elder daughter had been discharged from the hospital and his wife gave birth to a son.

First time Dad, Pauliasi Raisele says he will never forget this day.

Travelling all the way from the highlands of Naitasiri to spend two hours with his son has been worth it.

Raisele says he could not hold back his tears when he found out he had a son.

“Today is a special day because it’s Father’s Day but for me, it is extra special because I am just thankful to know that I have a son, it is what I have always wanted”

Raisele has acknowledged the shoes he has to fill taking up the new fatherly role in his life. Nina