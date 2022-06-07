Extensive road rehabilitation underway in Ovalau

Road rehabilitation such as sealing and re-sealing has started in parts of Ovalau, something the residents of the island have longed for years.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says these upgrades should have started in early 2020 but were put on hold due to unfavourable weather and COVID-19 restrictions.

He says Flame Tree has been contracted to execute these upgrades.

At least five kilometres of foreshore protection for road expansion has been completed.

Prasad adds they’re applying the same methods to build and rehabilitate the roads, as done in other parts of the country.

“It’s about 30 kilometres of road that we will be covering, both sealed and unsealed road about 26 kilometres of unsealed roads, we will be re-sealing about 26 kilometres of road, which includes some of the sealed roads which have lost its service ability will be repairing that. We will be doing similar work to what it’s been done in Suva.”

Prasad says the budget for the road work stands at a little over $25 million and is expected to be completed over the next one to two years.

“About $8 million worth of foreshore protection that has happened and the amount of work that we are going to do now the budget stands at around $8 to $10 million.”

Turaga ni Koro of Wainaloka, Jale Mareau says it’s pleasing to note that the government is stepping in to address their need.

He adds that these road upgrades will improve accessibility, especially in transporting their produce from the villages or settlements to the main markets.

The FRA has also confirmed that similar work has been mapped out for other islands in the Lomaiviti province, such as Gau and Koro.