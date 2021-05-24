Extension of Land Transport Regulations

Government has further extended the expiry date of permits, licences, certificates or registrations as contained in the Land Transport (COVID-19 Response) (Amendment) (No.2) Regulations 2021.

Minister for Transport, Faiyaz Koya explains that initially, any permit, licence, certificate or registration that expired or was due for renewal on or after 19 April 2021 was given until today, however, the date has now been further extended to 19 October 2021.

Koya says that from today, those whose, permit, licence, certificate or registration have expired since the 19 April 2021 have now until the 19 October 2021 to renew.

He says the extension is not applicable to permit, licence, certificate or registration that is being processed for cancellation by the LTA.

Koya has also stresses that LTA customers not to wait till 19 October, but to make arrangements with its nearest LTA office to do the necessary renewals for the permit, licence, certificates or registrations within this extended period to avoid long queues and overcrowding.