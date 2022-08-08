Exposure to drug trafficking among low-income youths in the region

Young people in the Pacific will continue to engage in criminal activities, especially drug trafficking.

Fijian academic Professor Steven Ratuva says money earned from narcotraffic is considered easy money.

And according to Ratuva, this illegal activity can be reduced if alternative approaches are created to minimize the sale and supply of illicit drugs.

“In a situation where there is poverty, in a situation where there’s marginalisation where development has enriched people in various parts of the Pacific, then people are looking for alternatives.”

Ratuva says the education systems need to be reformed to address the social issues faced by vulnerable youths in the region.

He adds that criminal activities thrive in vulnerable communities and a joint approach is required to address these ongoing issues.

Ratuva stated this in his speech at the inaugural Pacific Regional Law Enforcement conference last week.