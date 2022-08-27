Exports of bauxite on hold: Usamate

Fiji’s bauxite exports to China have been on hold for about three years now.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate says there have not been any shipments to China since 2019 and there are no shipments scheduled any time soon.

Usamate says bauxite export depends on the world market price, and if the price goes down, it affects the whole chain.

“We had COVID-19 in China. That means the things that you do such as manufacturing slows down a bit and so when all that happens it has an impact on whether it economically makes sense to send because the transportation cost from here to China is quite expensive. When that happens it also means the bauxite payment is also affected.”

Aurum Exploration (Fiji) Limited holds the bauxite mining license in Vanua Levu and began operations in 2012.

Usamate says at present, the company is just stockpiling, waiting for the right time to export.

The Minister is hopeful the company will start exporting again.

In late 2019, the company was exploring options for securing buyers for their bauxite as quality was a main issue with the ore mined from their Naibulu Mine in Dreketi.