Exporters guide to assist businesses: Strong

Investment Fiji will soon launch an Exporter’s Guide that will assist businesses wanting to move their products to overseas markets.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Craig Strong says operating within the COVID-19 era has meant that the organization has to quickly readjust to the current circumstances.

Strong says while they review their strategic plan in light of the global pandemic, there are some key milestones like the Exporters Guide that they are aiming to roll out next month.

Article continues after advertisement

“Finance for capital, for stock, how much you’re going to need, how to go about it. Bio-security, so all of the granular stuff on how you actually move a box of your goods around the region or to other markets and we try and assist in that respect.”

The CEO says one of the areas they want to step up their work in is with Fiji’s Heads of Missions in the United States, Australia, China and India.

He says the focus of their work now will be to ensure that they have a targeted strategy once borders open up and some semblance of normalcy returns to Fiji’s trading markets.

Details of the assessment and other issues raised by the maritime islanders will be outlined by the Prime Minister later this week.