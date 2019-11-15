Exporters benefit from drop Kava cost

Kava Corp owner John Sanday confirmed there is an oversupply of Kava in the market.

Sanday sells most of his Kava to the United States and has been around the region since early 2000.

He attributed the oversupply to the effect of Cyclone Harold.

He says most farmers want easy money and are resorting to lowering the cost of their Kava.

“I think that’s more the function of Cyclone Harold where a lot of the farms have been destroyed so there’s an immediate oversupply because they all have to come and sell. It’s a double head sword which is bad for the farmers but its good for the industry because you’ll find that the lower the price, the more we can sell into the international market.”

Meanwhile, with overstocking also happening at local markets some vendors are finding it difficult to meet their target.

Melaia Ducukau a Suva market vendor who sells grog from her home in Naitasiri says she now buys grog from the Suva market

“I live in Nadakuni and even though I have my yaqona plantation there I really can’t harvest because of the weather. Luckily for me, the price here at the Suva market has dropped so I’m buying from here and will do dollar bags and sell again in the village. That way I will still make some profit.”

Vendors in the Suva market had said the COVID-19 pandemic is another contributing factor with people slowly giving up on some of their social habits including Kava consumption.