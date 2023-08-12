Exporter rekindles hope for dalo farmers in Taveuni

28-year-old farmer Atish Prasad.

Road King Farm Import and Export Private Limited has stamped its mark in the market as one of the largest exporters of dalo in the country.

The business is the brainchild of 28-year-old farmer Atish Prasad.

Prasad says the idea to invent the business was born out of the plight of farmers seeking a solution to the lack of markets for dalo in Garden Island.

Article continues after advertisement

“My background is that I am from a farming family and a poor family. When I saw the dalo industry going down and down day by day, they approached me to start it together with the tyre business to start with the dalo export, at least to help the farmers.”

Prasad says the business recognizes the production of dalo in Taveuni and has provided sufficient markets through which farmers can sell their crops.

He says they buy dalo from farmers at a fair price, as they understand the hard work that they have put into it, which ranges from $5 to $7 a kilogram.

Prasad says they would process a minimum of 50 tonnes of dalo in a month, which are exported to markets in Australia and New Zealand.

Road King Farm Importer and Exporter Private Limited is a million-dollar investment, employing 70 people and serving 3000 farmers in Taveuni.