Export market available for Fiji-grown citrus

Fiji-grown citrus fruits will soon be exported to the New Zealand market.

This follows the endorsement of the Citrus Export Plan by the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF), the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries, and the New Zealand High Commission to Fiji earlier this week.

BAF Board Director Jay Whyte says the new market means growth in foreign exchange earnings for the country and additional income for exports and citrus growers.

He says the endorsement of the Citrus Export Plan is the first of many export plans to be prepared and implemented for fruit and vegetable exports to New Zealand.

New Zealand High Commission First Secretary, Hone Patrick says this news will be welcomed by exporters and farmers.

The first shipment of citrus exports to New Zealand is expected early next month.